Box: Whitfield 52, Lutheran St. Charles 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|5
|10
|9
|11
|35
|Whitfield
|26
|9
|9
|8
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|3-2
|0-0
|217/43
|188/38
|Whitfield
|4-1
|0-0
|289/58
|161/32
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|16
|3-8
|3-8
|1-2
|0
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|11
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|4
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|4-9
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
