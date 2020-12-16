 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 52, Lutheran St. Charles 35
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles51091135
Whitfield2699852
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles3-20-0217/43188/38
Whitfield4-10-0289/58161/32
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)163-83-81-20
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)111-23-403
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)84-7004
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)84-90-30-21
Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)42-4004
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)301-202
Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-10-102
