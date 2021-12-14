 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 54, St. Joseph's 31
Box: Whitfield 54, St. Joseph's 31

1234Final
Whitfield171219654
St. Joseph's1078631
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield5-11-0302/50220/37
St. Joseph's5-41-1404/67410/68
Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)135-1303-62
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)51-11-202
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)51-21-400
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)31-401-20
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)21-300-22
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-1001
Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)10-40-11-50
