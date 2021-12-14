Box: Whitfield 54, St. Joseph's 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|17
|12
|19
|6
|54
|St. Joseph's
|10
|7
|8
|6
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|5-1
|1-0
|302/50
|220/37
|St. Joseph's
|5-4
|1-1
|404/67
|410/68
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-13
|0
|3-6
|2
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-5
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.