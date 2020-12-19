Box: Whitfield 59, Eureka 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|5
|12
|16
|17
|50
|Whitfield
|15
|14
|13
|17
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|3-4
|0-0
|365/52
|355/51
|Whitfield
|6-1
|0-0
|412/59
|247/35
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Hillyer (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|32
|5-7
|3-5
|13-13
|2
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-8, G, So.)
|9
|3-4
|0-1
|3-7
|4
|Sydney Dennis (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|1
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
