Box: Whitfield 59, Eureka 50
1234Final
Eureka512161750
Whitfield1514131759
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka3-40-0365/52355/51
Whitfield6-10-0412/59247/35
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Hillyer (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)325-73-513-132
Natalie Harty (#15, 5-8, G, So.)93-40-13-74
Sydney Dennis (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)30-11-102
Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, So.)21-1001
Maison Smith (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)21-10-102
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, Fr.)21-10-501
Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.
