Box: Whitfield 59, St. Charles West 29
1234Final
St. Charles West579829
Whitfield1517131459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West16-97-11098/44996/40
Whitfield20-43-11328/53899/36
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)18704-42
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)156102
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)9303-52
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)72103
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)51102
Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)3101-52
Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)21001
