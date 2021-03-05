Box: Whitfield 59, St. Charles West 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|5
|7
|9
|8
|29
|Whitfield
|15
|17
|13
|14
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|16-9
|7-1
|1098/44
|996/40
|Whitfield
|20-4
|3-1
|1328/53
|899/36
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-4
|2
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|2
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-5
|2
|Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1