Box: Whitfield 63, Kirkwood 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|9
|8
|10
|2
|29
|Whitfield
|23
|16
|11
|13
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|0-2
|0-0
|59/30
|126/63
|Whitfield
|2-1
|0-0
|186/93
|103/52
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Hupp (#10, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Tara Behnam (#33, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Angela Mostek (#41, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Khamori Cornelius (#11, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Anna Newland (#21, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lauren Mills (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Madison Friar (#20, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|20
|5
|1
|7-8
|3
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
