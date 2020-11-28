 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 63, Kirkwood 29
  • 0
1234Final
Kirkwood9810229
Whitfield2316111363
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood0-20-059/30126/63
Whitfield2-10-0186/93103/52
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Hupp (#10, 5-6, G, Jr.)81202
Tara Behnam (#33, 6-0, F, Jr.)8400-20
Angela Mostek (#41, 5-8, G, So.)6202-20
Khamori Cornelius (#11, 5-8, F, Jr.)2100-22
Anna Newland (#21, 5-4, G, Fr.)21002
Lauren Mills (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)21002
Madison Friar (#20, 5-7, F, Sr.)1001-21
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)20517-83
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)126001
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)102200
Britney Rhodes (#33, 6-1, F, Fr.)9401-11
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, So.)6300-11
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)42001
Leah Borland (#15, 5-9, G, Fr.)21002
