Box: Whitfield 65, Orchard Farm 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|26
|17
|15
|7
|65
|Orchard Farm
|4
|3
|4
|2
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|13/13
|Orchard Farm
|1-1
|1-0
|60/60
|96/96
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Allie Ruhling (#5, 5-11, PF, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, SF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Montani (#13, 5-5, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, PG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
