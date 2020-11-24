 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 65, Orchard Farm 13
1234Final
Whitfield261715765
Orchard Farm434213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield1-00-065/6513/13
Orchard Farm1-11-060/6096/96
Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-7, SG, Jr.)4011-21
Allie Ruhling (#5, 5-11, PF, So.)2002-23
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, SF, Jr.)21000
Olivia Montani (#13, 5-5, SG, Sr.)21000
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, SF, Jr.)21002
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, PG, Jr.)1001-21
