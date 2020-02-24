Box: Whitfield 71, Bayless 16
Box: Whitfield 71, Bayless 16

1234Final
Bayless733316
Whitfield291719671
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless5-201-9952/381242/50
Whitfield22-56-11552/621064/43
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sherrell Van (#5, So.)6013-43
Cayla Anderson (#14, Jr.)42000
Janine Uebari (#12, Jr.)3101-22
Hafso Ali (#21, Jr.)3101-20
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)2010002
Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)15323-51
Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)126002
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)8302-22
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, Fr.)7301-22
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)72101
Grace Wooten (#3, 5-10, F, So.)21001
