Box: Whitfield 71, Bayless 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|7
|3
|3
|3
|16
|Whitfield
|29
|17
|19
|6
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|5-20
|1-9
|952/38
|1242/50
|Whitfield
|22-5
|6-1
|1552/62
|1064/43
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sherrell Van (#5, So.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|3
|Cayla Anderson (#14, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Janine Uebari (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Hafso Ali (#21, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|20
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-5
|1
|Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Grace Wooten (#3, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1