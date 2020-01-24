Box: Whitfield 62, Lutheran North 37
0 comments

Box: Whitfield 62, Lutheran North 37

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Lutheran North11116937
Whitfield1510172062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North7-70-2668/48657/47
Whitfield13-33-0921/66675/48
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)19803-61
Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)16135-61
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)14602-33
Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, Fr.)5201-42
Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)5103-64
JJ Pratl (#25, 5-10, F, Jr.)21000
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)1001-22
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports