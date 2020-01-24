Box: Whitfield 62, Lutheran North 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|11
|11
|6
|9
|37
|Whitfield
|15
|10
|17
|20
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|7-7
|0-2
|668/48
|657/47
|Whitfield
|13-3
|3-0
|921/66
|675/48
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-6
|1
|Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|16
|1
|3
|5-6
|1
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|3
|Treazure Jackson (#13, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|2
|Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|4
|JJ Pratl (#25, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2