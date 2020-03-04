Box: Whitfield 48, Miller Career 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|10
|2
|13
|9
|34
|Whitfield
|15
|6
|7
|20
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|19-7
|3-1
|1458/56
|964/37
|Whitfield
|25-5
|6-1
|1720/66
|1166/45
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|21
|6
|0
|9-11
|1
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|3
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-3
|2
|Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2