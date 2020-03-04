Box: Whitfield 48, Miller Career 34
Box: Whitfield 48, Miller Career 34

1234Final
Miller Career10213934
Whitfield15672048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career19-73-11458/56964/37
Whitfield25-56-11720/661166/45
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)21609-111
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, Fr.)10304-53
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)9121-32
Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, F, Sr.)8302-32
