1234Final
Vashon6128430
Whitfield121391852
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon4-10-0266/53133/27
Whitfield4-12-0262/52194/39
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)10213-50
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)9303-81
Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)84001
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)21005
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)1001-43
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, Fr.)123202
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, Fr.)12502-24
Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, Sr.)11221-21
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, Jr.)9303-41
Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, Sr.)8400-15

