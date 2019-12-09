|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|6
|12
|8
|4
|30
|Whitfield
|12
|13
|9
|18
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|4-1
|0-0
|266/53
|133/27
|Whitfield
|4-1
|2-0
|262/52
|194/39
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalyia Smith (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-5
|0
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-8
|1
|Christi Dudley (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, Fr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, Fr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|4
|Jade Moore (#2, 5-7, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|1
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Zaria Daniels (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|5