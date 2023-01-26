Box: Windsor (Imperial) 32, Affton 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|0
|6
|5
|9
|20
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6
|8
|13
|5
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|5-6
|1-2
|392/36
|386/35
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-11
|1-4
|639/58
|762/69
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elena Moder (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|7
|0-3
|2-9
|1-2
|4
|Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, SF, Jr.)
|5
|0-6
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, PG, So.)
|4
|2-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|Emina Gladovic (#33, 5-8, PF, So.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Daly (#10, Sr.)
|13
|1-4
|3-13
|2-3
|0
|Madelyn Mancuso (#3, Sr.)
|8
|4-12
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianna Mancuso (#2)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Peyton Broderick (#4, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Kylie Alaniz (#20)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Maggie Bunton (#51)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2