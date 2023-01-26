 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 32, Affton 20

  • 0
1234Final
Affton065920
Windsor (Imperial)6813532
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton5-61-2392/36386/35
Windsor (Imperial)6-111-4639/58762/69

AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elena Moder (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)70-32-91-24
Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, SF, Jr.)50-61-32-43
Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, PG, So.)42-70-301
Emina Gladovic (#33, 5-8, PF, So.)42-6000
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Daly (#10, Sr.)131-43-132-30
Madelyn Mancuso (#3, Sr.)84-12000
Adrianna Mancuso (#2)42-50-102
Peyton Broderick (#4, Sr.)31-10-21-20
Kylie Alaniz (#20)20-102-20
Maggie Bunton (#51)2002-22
