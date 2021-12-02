 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 43, Hancock 18
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000043
Hancock000018
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-30-1149/37161/40
Hancock0-30-059/15134/34
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HancockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiara Moore (Sr.)5103-30
Ayriel Dought (Sr.)5201-33
Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)4102-22
Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)2100-40
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist (Jr.)2100-12
