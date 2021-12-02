Box: Windsor (Imperial) 43, Hancock 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Hancock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-3
|0-1
|149/37
|161/40
|Hancock
|0-3
|0-0
|59/15
|134/34
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hancock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiara Moore (Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|0
|Ayriel Dought (Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|3
|Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|0
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
