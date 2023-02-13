|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|9
|5
|4
|16
|34
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|10
|12
|17
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|7-14
|3-2
|679/32
|958/46
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10-13
|2-5
|923/44
|1015/48
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|14
|5-12
|0
|4-6
|2
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|10
|1-6
|1-1
|5-6
|0
|Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-5
|1-4
|0
|0
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-3
|0
|5
|Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.