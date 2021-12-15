 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 48, Northwest Cedar Hill 30
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 48, Northwest Cedar Hill 30

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill7811430
Windsor (Imperial)15871848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-50-0236/34330/47
Windsor (Imperial)3-40-2287/41252/36
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)7105-82
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)7203-34
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)51101
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)42005
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)4200-24
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)21000
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)1001-22
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
