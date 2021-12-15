Box: Windsor (Imperial) 48, Northwest Cedar Hill 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7
|8
|11
|4
|30
|Windsor (Imperial)
|15
|8
|7
|18
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-5
|0-0
|236/34
|330/47
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-4
|0-2
|287/41
|252/36
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-8
|2
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|4
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
