Box: Windsor (Imperial) 49, Affton 38
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1112151149
Affton71181238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)2-40-0251/42264/44
Affton0-50-0106/18252/42
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Bennett (#33, 6-1, C, So.)9401-43
Sydney Blackmon (#5, 5-1, PG, Sr.)6202-21
Alexandra Finch (#13, 5-9, PF, Sr.)6104-65
Alisa Tran (#4, 5-1, SG, Sr.)4200-25
Megan Hasani (#20, 5-10, PF, Sr.)4200-20
Chloe Daughtry (#12, 5-5, SG, Sr.)30102
Teniola Osikoya (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)3010-12
Alexa Lofgren (#3, 5-2, SG, Sr.)21002
Camryn Swisher (#24, Jr.)1001-20
