Box: Windsor (Imperial) 49, Affton 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11
|12
|15
|11
|49
|Affton
|7
|11
|8
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-4
|0-0
|251/42
|264/44
|Affton
|0-5
|0-0
|106/18
|252/42
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Bennett (#33, 6-1, C, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Sydney Blackmon (#5, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alexandra Finch (#13, 5-9, PF, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|5
|Alisa Tran (#4, 5-1, SG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Megan Hasani (#20, 5-10, PF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|0
|Chloe Daughtry (#12, 5-5, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Teniola Osikoya (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|2
|Alexa Lofgren (#3, 5-2, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Camryn Swisher (#24, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
