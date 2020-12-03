 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 51, Affton 23
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 51, Affton 23

1234Final
Affton3119023
Windsor (Imperial)151191651
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-30-051/17155/52
Windsor (Imperial)1-30-0164/55183/61
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Daughtry (#12, 5-5, SG, Sr.)84-90-400
Lauren Bennett (#33, 6-1, C, So.)83-902-61
Alexa Lofgren (#3, 5-2, SG, Sr.)30-11-200
Alisa Tran (#4, 5-1, SG, Sr.)21-6003
Megan Hasani (#20, 5-10, PF, Sr.)21-5000
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Daly (#10, So.)184-113-111-11
Piper Montgomery (#24, Sr.)103-1104-91
Riley Siegel (#21, Jr.)63-6001
Isabella Spurgeon (#14, Sr.)51-31-103
Elizabeth Spurgeon (#2, Sr.)42-600-21
Symphony Schodroski (#3, Sr.)41-70-22-40
Peyton Montgomery (#34, Sr.)42-7000
