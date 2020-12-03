Box: Windsor (Imperial) 51, Affton 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|3
|11
|9
|0
|23
|Windsor (Imperial)
|15
|11
|9
|16
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-3
|0-0
|51/17
|155/52
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-3
|0-0
|164/55
|183/61
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Daughtry (#12, 5-5, SG, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0-4
|0
|0
|Lauren Bennett (#33, 6-1, C, So.)
|8
|3-9
|0
|2-6
|1
|Alexa Lofgren (#3, 5-2, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Alisa Tran (#4, 5-1, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|3
|Megan Hasani (#20, 5-10, PF, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Daly (#10, So.)
|18
|4-11
|3-11
|1-1
|1
|Piper Montgomery (#24, Sr.)
|10
|3-11
|0
|4-9
|1
|Riley Siegel (#21, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Isabella Spurgeon (#14, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|Elizabeth Spurgeon (#2, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Symphony Schodroski (#3, Sr.)
|4
|1-7
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|Peyton Montgomery (#34, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.