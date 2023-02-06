|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|14-8
|5-2
|981/45
|827/38
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-12
|2-4
|833/38
|931/42
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madelyn Mancuso (#3, Sr.)
|18
|7-11
|0
|4-5
|5
|Reagan Daly (#10, Sr.)
|14
|1-3
|2-10
|6-8
|2
|Peyton Broderick (#4, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-5
|3
|Adrianna Mancuso (#2)
|6
|2-4
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|Madison Williams (#5)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Abby Holland (#13)
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|4