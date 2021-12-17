 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 44, St. Charles 22
Box: Winfield 44, St. Charles 22

Final
Winfield44
St. Charles22
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield4-41-1372/46347/43
St. Charles1-70-2164/20383/48
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)13132-23
Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)8120-12
Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)63003
Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)42001
Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)30102
Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)30101
LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)3010-10
Kadence Berry (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)21002
Avery Cassinger (#15, 5-7, F, So.)21001
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
