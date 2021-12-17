Box: Winfield 44, St. Charles 22

|Final
|Winfield
|44
|St. Charles
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|4-4
|1-1
|372/46
|347/43
|St. Charles
|1-7
|0-2
|164/20
|383/48
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|3
|Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)
|8
|1
|2
|0-1
|2
|Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|Kadence Berry (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Cassinger (#15, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
