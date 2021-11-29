Box: Winfield 48, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|0-1
|0-0
|43/43
|48/48
|Winfield
|1-1
|0-0
|48/48
|93/93
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)
|13
|2
|0
|9-11
|2
|Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|4
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|2
|Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Boschert (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
