Box: Winfield 48, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 43
Box: Winfield 48, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 43

1234Final
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley000043
Winfield000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley0-10-043/4348/48
Winfield1-10-048/4893/93
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)13209-112
Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)135104
LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)11221-22
Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)6202-33
Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)21000
Lily Boschert (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)2002-21
Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)1001-21
