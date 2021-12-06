Box: Winfield 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|6
|5
|6
|22
|Winfield
|18
|17
|11
|4
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-2
|0-1
|60/30
|95/48
|Winfield
|2-3
|0-0
|223/112
|211/106
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Kennedi Brower
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Tess Roberts
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|5
|Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariah Mhandu (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-5
|1
|Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
