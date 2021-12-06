 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 22
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)565622
Winfield181711450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)0-20-160/3095/48
Winfield2-30-0223/112211/106
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylee Orf (Sr.)7203-61
Kennedi Brower5201-20
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)5201-21
Tess Roberts2002-55
Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)21000
Mariah Mhandu (So.)1001-21
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)12124-51
Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)10402-21
LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-3, G, Sr.)84001
Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)8302-42
Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)60204
Madison Kerkemeyer (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)30103
Reagan Gebert (#3, 5-5, G)30102
