Box: Winfield 50, Trinity 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|2
|8
|8
|1
|19
|Winfield
|16
|6
|15
|13
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-2
|0-0
|34/17
|77/38
|Winfield
|1-2
|0-0
|114/57
|110/55
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-6
|1-1
|0
|4
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|5
|0-3
|1-1
|2-3
|5
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-14
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.