Box: Winfield 50, Trinity 19
Box: Winfield 50, Trinity 19

1234Final
Trinity288119
Winfield166151350
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-20-034/1777/38
Winfield1-20-0114/57110/55
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-61-104
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)50-31-12-35
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-7000
Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)31-101-20
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-14000
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
