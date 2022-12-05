Box: Winfield 54, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|13
|19
|13
|9
|54
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|11
|8
|10
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|4-1
|0-0
|246/49
|149/30
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-4
|0-1
|129/26
|235/47
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Pierce (Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-1
|1
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|1
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Sophie Gamm (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|0
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Layla Thorton (Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0