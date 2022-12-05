 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Winfield 54, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

1234Final
Winfield131913954
Liberty (Wentzville)51181034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield4-10-0246/49149/30
Liberty (Wentzville)0-40-1129/26235/47

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Pierce (Sr.)12411-11
Blair Wise (Sr.)6111-11
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)51104
Sophie Gamm (Fr.)30101
Sicily Trost (So.)3101-40
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)30100
Layla Thorton (Jr.)2002-20
