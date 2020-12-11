 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 54, Wright City 43
Final
Winfield54
Wright City43
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield2-40-0254/42259/43
Wright City0-10-043/754/9
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)135102
Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)12411-23
Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)8113-60
Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)6202-53
Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)51102
LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)42002
Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)4011-21
Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)21000
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
