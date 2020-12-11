Box: Winfield 54, Wright City 43

|Final
|Winfield
|54
|Wright City
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|2-4
|0-0
|254/42
|259/43
|Wright City
|0-1
|0-0
|43/7
|54/9
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|3
|Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-6
|0
|Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|3
|Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
