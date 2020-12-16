 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 56, Silex 30
0 comments

Box: Winfield 56, Silex 30

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Silex000030
Winfield000056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex0-30-179/26155/52
Winfield3-50-1334/111338/113
Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)211001-30
Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)147001
Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)10115-70
Kylee Howard (#21, F, Jr.)5012-20
Rylee Bosley (#1, F, Sr.)42000
Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)1001-20
Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports