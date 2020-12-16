Box: Winfield 56, Silex 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|0-3
|0-1
|79/26
|155/52
|Winfield
|3-5
|0-1
|334/111
|338/113
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-3
|0
|Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-7
|0
|Kylee Howard (#21, F, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Rylee Bosley (#1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.