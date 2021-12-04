Box: Wood River 41, Maryville Christian 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Maryville Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|4-3
|0-1
|252/36
|310/44
|Maryville Christian
|0-1
|0-0
|32/5
|41/6
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Johnson (#33, So.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-3
|4
|Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|4
|Addison Denton (#5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|3
|Ocean Bland (#10, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|3
|Kaidence Reef (#1, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mackenzie Cox (#15, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|2
|Wood River
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
