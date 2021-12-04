 Skip to main content
Box: Wood River 41, Maryville Christian 32
1234Final
Wood River000041
Maryville Christian000032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River4-30-1252/36310/44
Maryville Christian0-10-032/541/6
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Johnson (#33, So.)16800-34
Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)9303-64
Addison Denton (#5, Sr.)42001
Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)3101-43
Ocean Bland (#10, So.)3101-25
Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)3101-43
Kaidence Reef (#1, Fr.)2002-21
Mackenzie Cox (#15, Jr.)1001-42
Wood River
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News