Box: Wood River 46, Gibault 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|5
|6
|8
|10
|29
|Wood River
|12
|15
|12
|7
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|5-9
|0-0
|509/36
|598/43
|Wood River
|3-9
|0-3
|399/28
|563/40
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)
|19
|8-16
|1-7
|0
|0
|Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Bri Baldridge (#3, Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
