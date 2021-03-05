 Skip to main content
Box: Wood River 46, Gibault 29
Box: Wood River 46, Gibault 29

1234Final
Gibault5681029
Wood River121512746
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault5-90-0509/36598/43
Wood River3-90-3399/28563/40
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)198-161-700
Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)42-400-21
Bri Baldridge (#3, Fr.)41-302-20
Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)21-20-100
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
