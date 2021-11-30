 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 39, Maplewood-RH 11
1234Final
Wright City000039
Maplewood-RH000011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City1-10-075/3857/28
Maplewood-RH0-20-115/8100/50
Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabbie Miller (#21)73-401-20
Moriah Bolin (#40, F, Fr.)21-3000
Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)21-3000
