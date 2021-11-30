Box: Wright City 39, Maplewood-RH 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|1-1
|0-0
|75/38
|57/28
|Maplewood-RH
|0-2
|0-1
|15/8
|100/50
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabbie Miller (#21)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Moriah Bolin (#40, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
