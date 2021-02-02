 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 46, Northwest Academy 40
1234Final
Wright City121091546
Northwest Academy6722540
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City3-71-0368/37468/47
Northwest Academy0-60-2110/11342/34
Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kali Snow (6-0, F, Sr.)249-161-43-44
Raven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)112-42-81-43
Dionne Blunt (5-5, G, Sr.)52-50-21-24
Sports