Box: Wright City 46, Northwest Academy 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|12
|10
|9
|15
|46
|Northwest Academy
|6
|7
|22
|5
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|3-7
|1-0
|368/37
|468/47
|Northwest Academy
|0-6
|0-2
|110/11
|342/34
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Academy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kali Snow (6-0, F, Sr.)
|24
|9-16
|1-4
|3-4
|4
|Raven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-4
|2-8
|1-4
|3
|Dionne Blunt (5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|4
