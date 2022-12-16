Bradley, Rhea help Ursuline overcome sluggish start on way to Orchard Farm championship

ORCHARD FARM — Meghan Bradley would love to be a starter on the Ursuline basketball team.

The 5-foot-5-inch junior might enjoy some fourth-quarter playing time as well.

But for now, Bradley is comfortable with her role as instant offense off the bench.

"Sure, I wish I could play all the time," Bradley said. "Right now, this team needs me to do what I normally do."

Which is to provide a spark when necessary.

Bradley did her job to perfection on Friday.

The sharpshooter canned a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to kick-start the Bears to a 44-37 win over Jerseyville in the championship game of the Orchard Farm Tournament in St. Charles County.

Ursuline (5-3) reeled off three successive wins to capture the crown in the weeklong, eight-team affair.

And Bradley's long-range marksmanship played a key role in the run to the crown.

"She did just what we needed when we needed it most," said Ursuline senior forward Addie Rhea, who finished with a game-high 17 points.

Junior Brooklynn Williams added 10 points to the winning attack.

"This team is growing and getting better," Ursuline coach Jeff Stevens said. "You saw that tonight."

Bradley, who finished with six points and did not play down the stretch, entered the contest with just 10 points all season long. She was 1-for-6 from 3-point range prior to her best outing of the season.

"She's a huge sparkplug coming off the bench," Stevens said. "It's good to see."

Bradley's pick-me-up lifted the entire squad.

Ursuline missed 12 of its first 13 shots and managed just three points in the opening quarter.

Jerseyville (7-6) bolted out to a 10-3 lead behind the sharpshooting of junior guard Tessa Crawford, who finished with 13 points.

"They were coming at us hard," said the 5-foot-11-inch Rhea, who is headed to William Woods University to play softball. "I told myself, 'You better get going.' "

Bradley triggered a 16-2 run over the final 5 minutes and 40 seconds of the second quarter that turned a seven-point deficit into a 22-15 lead at the break.

Freshman Evelyn Shea, who was selected as the most valuable player of the tournament, contributed an old-fashioned 3-point play and sank a 3-pointer during the tell-tale salvo. Senior Molly Higgins also converted from deep.

Bradley got the ball rolling with a shot from the wing to bring the Bears to within 13-9. Shea added a bomb and Bradley followed with another 21-footer for a 15-13 lead.

Ursuline never trailed the rest of the way.

"That second quarter killed us," Jerseyville coach Ron Twichell said. "That's where we lost it."

Jerseyville stayed within striking distance behind Crawford and Cate Breden. Crawford sank a pair of foul shots midway through the third period to chop the deficit to 26-20.

But Rhea answered with a conventional 3-point play and a pair of free throws to put her team back in control.

"Once they turned up the heat on us we didn't respond as we should have," Crawford said.

The Bears have gained some momentum after early season losses to St. Joseph's, St. Dominic and Whitfield.

Rhea says there should be more good times ahead.

"We're getting better every day," she noted.

Orchard Farm girls basketball tournament, final: Ursuline 44, Jerseyville 37