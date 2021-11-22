Bree Portz, senior, Marissa

Tallied 13.7 points per game in an injury-shortened season. Bothered by ACL and meniscus ailments throughout her career. Scored at a 13.5 clip as a freshman in helping the Meteors to a 26-6 record. At 5-foot-8, she excels at running the offense from the point guard spot. Is expected back from injury layoff in December.
