Breese Central continues dominance with victory over Freeburg

FREEBURG — The beat goes on for the Breese Central Cougars.
The Cougars, ranked sixth in the Class 2A poll, defeated Freeburg 54-50 on Tuesday in a Cahokia Conference game.
It was the Cougars’ 28th consecutive win over the Midgets, a streak that began Dec. 5, 2008.
“I can’t really describe it,” Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. “I’ve got to give credit to my kids. They buy into what we’re trying to do and they step up and make plays. Matt (Laur, Freeburg’s coach) does an incredible job, and I think that team’s going to win some games this year.”
Senior Brady Moore led all scorers with 19 points for the Cougars, who improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Midgets fell to 6-2 and 0-2.
Senior Luke Strubhart added 12 points for Central, which shot 64 percent from the field (21-for-33).
Senior Brett Holcomb paced Freeburg with 17 points. Junior Lane Otten added 12.
Junior reserve Chase Lewis clinched the outcome by sinking three of four free throws in the final 22.8 seconds.
“This one’s big,” said the 6-foot-4 Moore, who was 9-for-10 from the floor, including 5-for-5 in the second half. “We came in here and we knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was for sure. We got (ahead) early, but we knew they were going to come back. We’re glad to hang on and get a big win.”
The Cougars seemed to be in command when they led 49-39 after a free throw by sophomore Mason Shubert with 1 minute, 58 seconds to play. But a jumper by Holcomb and a three-point play by Otten made it 49-44 with 1:09 left.
Central got a free throw from senior Dalton Boruff to make it 50-44. Senior Jase Brueggemann countered with his only basket of the game, and Holcomb followed with a putback to cut the gap to 50-48 with 43.5 seconds remaining.
Shubert hit another free throw, and after a miss by Holcomb, Lewis sank two free throws to put the Cougars on top 53-48 with 22.8 seconds to play. Holcomb scored again to make it 53-50, but Lewis made one of two free throws to extend the margin to 54-50 with 11.8 seconds left.
Two wayward 3-pointers by Freeburg ended the Midgets’ comeback effort.
“This is a really fun group to be around,” said Laur, who wasn’t discouraged by the defeat. “I’ve been part of some teams on both sides of the coin – teams that have had really good chemistry and teams with not so much. It makes a world of difference. These guys have great chemistry and they come to work every day. We have fun working in practice. It’s the same on the floor during the game.”
Freeburg hurt itself from the free-throw line, converting just nine of 16 shots. Despite going 4-for-9 from the line in the first half, the game was knotted at 22 at the intermission as the Midgets closed with a 7-0 run and held Central without a point for the final 4:33.
The game was still tied at 33 late in the third quarter, but Central took the lead for good with a 13-0 surge highlighted by 3-pointers by Shubert and junior Cody Dickshot and a steal and layup by Moore. The Midgets were able to draw within two before their comeback fizzled.
“Our kids made a lot of plays in the second half and we executed so much better,” Jeremy Shubert said. “That’s a good basketball team over there and they have very good chemistry. They play really hard. But I’ve got to give my guys credit. They stepped up there and made just enough shots and we got enough stops. They’ve had a tough week with finals and I’m very proud of them. They’re getting better.”
Moore said halftime was welcome after the Cougars struggled in the second quarter.
“We just had to keep believing in ourselves and working hard,” Moore said. “We came out (and started) that run in the third quarter. That was a big run we went on. It was a heck of a game. It’s always tough coming in here.”