Breese Central continues dominance with victory over Freeburg

The Cougars seemed to be in command when they led 49-39 after a free throw by sophomore Mason Shubert with 1 minute, 58 seconds to play. But a jumper by Holcomb and a three-point play by Otten made it 49-44 with 1:09 left.

Central got a free throw from senior Dalton Boruff to make it 50-44. Senior Jase Brueggemann countered with his only basket of the game, and Holcomb followed with a putback to cut the gap to 50-48 with 43.5 seconds remaining.

Shubert hit another free throw, and after a miss by Holcomb, Lewis sank two free throws to put the Cougars on top 53-48 with 22.8 seconds to play. Holcomb scored again to make it 53-50, but Lewis made one of two free throws to extend the margin to 54-50 with 11.8 seconds left.

Two wayward 3-pointers by Freeburg ended the Midgets’ comeback effort.

“This is a really fun group to be around,” said Laur, who wasn’t discouraged by the defeat. “I’ve been part of some teams on both sides of the coin – teams that have had really good chemistry and teams with not so much. It makes a world of difference. These guys have great chemistry and they come to work every day. We have fun working in practice. It’s the same on the floor during the game.”