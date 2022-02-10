Breese Central defeats Freeburg to gain a share of conference championship

FREEBURG — Breese Central was in no mood for finishing second-best.

The Cougars got big contributions from sophomore Kaydence Schroeder, and seniors Riley Janson and Madelyn Santel during a 55-44 win over Freeburg on Thursday to gain a share of the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division championship with the Midgets.

Breese Central got 15 points from Schroeder, 13 from Janson and 12 from Santel.

Central (18-8 overall, 9-1 league), which extended its winning streak to eight, has won or shared the conference championship every year since 2007. Freeburg won the title in 2006.

“We’ve been on a good winning streak, (including) beating Okawville, and it’s really put us in a good position going into the regional, and for the sectional if we were to win the regional,” said the 5-foot-11 Schroeder, who was 6 for 13 from the field with two 3-pointers.

“We came here and were like, ‘We’re not going to go down. We’re going to fight them for that crown.’ We were going to at least share it. Instead of going into the regional with a loss, we’re going into it with a big win.”

It was quite a week for Central coach Nathan Rueter, who earned his 400th career victory Monday in a 53-46 win over Okawville. The Cougars didn’t always make things easy on Rueter, who watched them go without a point for more than four minutes in the fourth quarter.

But the lead, prior to the scoring drought, was 50-33 — simply too large for the Midgets (25-5, 9-1) to mount any serious comeback attempt. Freeburg was only able to cut the deficit to 11 points on three occasions.

“We certainly didn’t capitalize on a lot of opportunities in the fourth quarter that we had to extend the lead,” Rueter said. “We let them back in it with some bad decisions. We’ve got to learn from it and, hopefully, it’s going to make us better for next week and moving forward.”

The Cougars will play Wesclin or Greenville in the semifinals of the Class 2A Central Regional on Tuesday.

Freeburg, meanwhile, will try to recover from the setback when it plays Chester or Althoff in the semifinals of the Class 2A Freeburg Regional on Monday.

“You’ve got to credit the Cougars,” said Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston, whose team defeated Central, 47-41, on Dec. 20 in Breese. “They always challenge you on the defensive end, and they did a really good job tonight switching up defenses out of timeouts and at different times. We had to adjust a lot. And they’re tough to guard, so we were working hard on the defensive end, too.”

Freeburg senior Maddy Schwemmer led all players with 17 points, including four 3s. Junior Kylie Kisgen had 10 points and junior Natalie Peterson had eight.

Freeburg led 9-2 early in the game. The Cougars led 20-19 in the second quarter, then closed with a 6-0 run to lead 26-19 at halftime as Schroeder hit a 3 and had a driving layup. Central stretched its advantage to 32-22 on another basket by Schroeder with 5 minutes 13 seconds to play in the third quarter.

“Kaydence is a special talent,” Rueter said. “The sky’s the limit for her. If she keeps working hard, great things are going to happen for her. She certainly picked a great night to have a great night.”

Central increased its margin to a game-high 17 points (50-33) on junior Haley Ottenschnieder’s driving layup at the 5:28 mark of the fourth quarter.

“When you’re down, you’ve got to guard the ball a little bit tighter, and when they spread the floor, that help defense gets further and further away,” McQuiston said. “They exploited that a little bit and made it tough for us.”

McQuiston would have loved to see the Midgets win the conference outright, but said: “This is maybe the next step, to at least get a piece of it. It gives us something to work for next year.”

