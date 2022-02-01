Breese Central nearly squanders big lead, regains control late to beat Columbia

COLUMBIA — Breese Central endured the bad and enjoyed the good Tuesday.

The Cougars built a seemingly comfortable lead in the second half, lost almost all of it and finally recovered in a 46-35 victory over Columbia in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division girls basketball game.

“It was a great win for us,” Cougars coach Nathan Rueter said. “We didn’t execute very well offensively in the second half. We were able to come up with just enough plays to get the job done. It’s a credit to our kids and their toughness to come down here and get a win.”

Sophomore Kaydence Schroeder led Central (15-8 overall, 7-1 conference) with 13 points, followed closely by senior Riley Jansen with 11 and senior Madelyn Santel with 10.

After the Eagles (14-14, 4-5) shaved a 33-19 third-quarter deficit to 33-31 in the fourth quarter, Schroeder hit a short jumper and Santel followed with two free throws, staking the Cougars to a 37-31 lead with 3 minutes 18 seconds left. They were part of a 13-2 uprising that settled the issue.

Central has won 11 consecutive games against the Eagles.

“I told them in the locker room, ‘I was happy with the way you played, but there were disappointments,’ ” Columbia coach Scott Germain said. “There was about a four-minute period where we went on run and got ball where we needed to get it, but then we went away from it. Credit Nathan’s kids. They play good defense, get up into you and make it difficult.”

Freshman Jordan Holten was Columbia’s leading scorer with 13 points, 11 of them coming in the second half. Senior Taylor Holten had eight points.

Both teams sputtered out of the gate, but Central took over in the second quarter and grabbed a 26-14 lead at the intermission. Columbia committed eight-first half turnovers that fueled the Cougars’ attack.

“We were able to get some easy buckets,” Rueter said. “Success can be contagious and once we saw the ball go through the hole a couple of times, I think our kids got a little more relaxed and more confidence."

Central boosted its lead to 33-19 when Santel popped a 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. But suddenly, Columbia began to click. It scored the final eight points of the period, four by senior Alexa Hildebrand, to narrow the gap to 33-27. Junior Karsen Jany then opened the fourth quarter with a basket, and Jordan Holten had a putback that made it 33-31.

But the Eagles couldn’t slip the leash completely, as their offense derailed and Central bounced back from its dry spell in the final six minutes.

“When you dribble into traffic and don’t take care of the basketball, those things are going to happen,” said Germain, whose team finished with 18 turnovers and shot 31 percent (13 for 42). “They ‘D’ you up and make you feel uncomfortable. That’s a credit to their girls and their program.”

The Cougars limited their miscues to 11 and shot 33 percent (14 for 42). Central did damage at the free-throw line, converting 15 of 18 attempts.

Central trails first-place Freeburg by one game in the league standings. The teams meet in the regular-season finale Feb. 10 in Breese.

“It’s a big game. We’re looking forward to it,” Rueter said.

