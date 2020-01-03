Brooks beats buzzer as MICDS snaps losing streak against Lutheran North

LADUE — MICDS senior forward Jessica Brooks said MICDS' 42-41 win was full of added bonuses, all of which she will happily take.

Brooks' step-back 3-pointer that splashed through the hoop at the buzzer not only won the Rams a Metro League game, it also garnered the team a third-place finish in the delayed finish of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament — a game that was delayed due to the Lutheran North football team playing in the Class 2 state championship game Dec. 6.

Perhaps the biggest bonus for Brooks, however, was the joy the buzzer-beater brought all the Rams players, coaches and fans.

“It definitely feels special, all my teammates hugging me, my coaches excited for me,” Brooks said. “Seeing the crowd erupt with cheers, it's really, really special.”

MICDS coach Scott Small said the game-winner was something of a happy accident.

An in-bounds pass from under the Lutheran North basket meant to catch Brooks in stride for a potential game-tying lay-up was a bit high. Brooks had to stop her stride to catch the ball, she then retreated behind the 3-point arc and splashed the off-balance triple.