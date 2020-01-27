Brooks, Harrell help MICDS rolls past Lindbergh

CRESTWOOD — Jessica Brooks and Zaire Harrell each smiled and allowed a small laugh.
Brooks, a senior forward, and Harrell, a sophomore guard, of MICDS had just collided going after a turnover. The 5-foot-11 Brooks hit the floor, while the 5-foot-8 Harrell kept her feet — and the ball.
That was about the only misstep the Rams had in a 61-27 win over the host Flyers in the first round of the Lindbergh Tournament on Monday night.
“We work a lot on getting after every ball,” Brooks said. “Any chance that we have to get on the ground and make the hustle play, we work on that a lot in practice. Also having my teammate and knowing she will be next to me to pick me up is the best feeling. I think that culture we create in practice really translates well into the game and it showed tonight.”
MICDS coach Scott Small didn’t think twice when he saw Brooks and Harrell collide.
“They do that,” said Small, who picked up his 300th career coaching victory. “It happens in practice every day. I’ve learned just to let it happen and that’s the way things are.”
MICDS (9-6) will play the winner of Miller Career (12-3)/McCluer North (8-6) in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brooks finished with 24 points and Harrell scored 19 for the Rams.
Hannah Wymer scored eight points for Lindbergh (7-7).
MICDS led wire-to-wire, paced by an aggressive full court press defense that kept the Flyers out of any offensive rhythm.
The Rams scored 11 of the first 13 points. Brooks drained a pair of early treys and Harrell had a pair of layups off of steals.
Wymer scored five straight, including a 3-pointer, to keep Lindbergh in it early.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup with their size and athleticism and the pressure they can bring,” Lindbergh coach Michele Pittroff said. “Early on we missed some easy shots and they capitalized on the other end, but I’m proud of the girls’ effort.”
The Rams ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run. Brooks scored four more points and Ellie Gira had three more to give MICDS a 20-7 lead.
Ella Wolfard and Wymer each hit 3-balls to account for most of Lindbergh’s offense in the second quarter.
But MICDS got six points from Binta Fall, five more from Harrell and four from Brooks to take a 35-15 lead at halftime.
“When you’re playing hard it becomes fun,” Harrell said. “It’s still the game of basketball. When you’re working really hard and playing off each other’s energy it becomes a really fun sport. It should be fun. It is a privilege every time you get to step on the court.”
The Rams forced 14 turnovers in the first half, including nine in the second quarter. When it wasn’t creating havoc with its full-court press, MICDS got numerous second and third chance opportunities as Brooks, Gira and Fall dominated the glass.
“Before the game we worked a lot of high-low and just making the extra pass into the post,” Brooks said. “It showed for sure.”
Harrell scored a pair of buckets and Brooks converted on a three-point play to start the third quarter before their collision.
Not the worse for wear, Harrell scored on the Rams’ next possession and Brooks followed with a 3-ball to effectively seal the the monumental victory for their coach.
“You think about all the kids you’ve had in the program who worked really hard to make this possible,” Small said.