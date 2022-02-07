Brooks keeps University City humming along with conference win over Affton

AFFTON — University City junior Nyla Brooks considers math her favorite subject.

With good reason.

The 5-foot-4 guard for the Lions girls basketball team has been racking up some impressive scoring totals this season.

The mighty mite pumped in a game-high 26 points Monday to help the Lions to a 55-43 win over Affton in a Suburban Conference Blue Pool contest in Affton.

University City (9-5 overall, 3-0 conference) has won four of its last five games and heads into the final two weeks of the regular season with plenty of momentum on its side.

Brooks is averaging 24 points per game and is one of the hottest scorers in the area. She has tallied at least 11 points in every game this season, including a career-best 38-point effort against Fox on Jan. 14 and a 35-point performance six days later against Maplewood-Richmond Heights.

"She just knows the game of basketball," University City coach Danna Walker said. "She can shoot, she can play defense, she can read the floor. There's not much she can't do."

Brooks turned in another in a series of strong performances against Affton (6-12, 1-2).

She scored 14 points in a span of 5 minutes and 11 seconds in the second quarter to help erase University City's early 13-4 deficit.

The Lions, with Brooks and sophomore Ehress Cunningham-Peoples leading the way, tallied 27 points in the second period to walk into the break with a 34-20 lead.

A 30-7 blitz over the final 8:38 of the half helped turn the game around.

Cunningham-Peoples finished with 23 points.

"We had a good first half," Brooks said. "The rest of the game was just OK."

Affton chopped a 22-point deficit to 48-40 on a pair of baskets from freshman Amelia Wilson, who finished with a team-high 19 points.

"We're really young and we're still figuring it out," Affton coach Brian Byrd said.

Brooks takes pride in her ability to see the court and leads the team in assists and steals. There were several times when she passed up makeable shots in order to get her teammates involved in the offense on Monday.

"I'm no ball hog," she said.

Brooks also is the queen of hair color among her teammates. She changes hues every two months like clockwork. The current red color will be switched to purple by the end of the week.

"No reason for it," she said. "It's just something I like to do."

University City has been flying under the radar most of the season.

But Brooks likes the way her squadron has been performing of late. She said the Lions could be a team to watch in the postseason.

"We keep getting better," she said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.