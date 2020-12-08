Brophy, Coleman take charge late to help Westminster roll past Lutheran North

JENNINGS — Westminster junior guard Reilly Brophy still isn't sure she likes the nickname bestowed upon her by coach Kat Martin.
"She's our little bulldog," Martin says.
At first, the 5-foot-5 guard disliked the sobriquet. But now, it's starting to gain a little traction.
"I know she means it lovingly," Brophy said. "It's still a little weird to me."
Yet very appropriate.
Brophy poured in a team-high 20 points to help the Wildcats to an emphatic 60-51 win over Lutheran North on Tuesday in a Metro League girls basketball battle of unbeatens at North.
Westminster (3-0, 1-0) bolted to the lead midway through the second quarter and held off a pair of second-half charges by the Crusaders (3-1, 0-1), who were coming off a first-place finish the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament last week.
Wildcats junior Brooke Highmark added 19 points to the winning attack. The highly sought-after sharpshooter gave a verbal commitment Monday to attend Belmont University of the Ohio Valley Conference.
But it was Brophy, AKA Bulldog, who came through with one clutch play after another.
"We've said all along we're not a one-person team," Martin noted. "Every single person on our roster played a role in this game tonight, whether you see it in the stat box or not — they all contributed."
Brophy, who added four assists and three steals, converted on an old-fashioned 3-point play with a slicing drive to the basket in the first minute of the fourth quarter for a 50-41 lead.
"Once we found what worked for us, we started playing better," Brophy said.
Brophy has spent much of her career in the shadow of Highmark, who is one of the best pure shooters in the area. She doesn't mind the supporting role and continues to do the little things that make the Wildcats successful.
Westminster received strong efforts from junior Carlie Vick and sophomore Julia Coleman. The 6-2 Vick served as an imposing force inside with five blocks and at least four other shot-altering plays.
Coleman scored eight points — four of which came in the final quarter.
The 6-foot Coleman missed a practice and did not start in a season-opening 59-21 win over Visitation. She was late to practice prior to the second game of the season and was not in the starting lineup but came off the bench to score nine points.
Coleman was announced as part of the starting lineup Tuesday but had to miss a few seconds of the contest because she forgot to remove her earrings.
"It caught me off guard," Coleman said. "But I got back into the hang of things."
Coleman came up big down the stretch. She hit a short jumper to push the lead to 52-45 with 5 minutes and 2 seconds left in the final period. Coleman added two free throws less than three minutes later for a 54-47 cushion.
"I'm pretty confident in my shots, I've been working on them," Coleman said.
Martin says Coleman has the ability to be an NCAA Division I prospect over the next few years.
The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the second season in a row. They looked particularly sharp Tuesday despite a 14-day layoff after a tournament they were slated to play in in Chicago was canceled.
"Coming off our 20-plus win season (23), we want to make a statement that it wasn't a fluke last year," Martin said. "We are a program you need to be ready for every game."
North coach Chris Forrest is more than convinced.
"You want to play against teams like that, a team that has longer girls that can shoot," Forrest said. "A game like this prepares us well for what's coming up down the road."
Highmark, who was saddled with foul trouble all night long, and Brophy each hit 3-pointers at the outset of the third quarter for a 34-24 lead.
The Crusaders, who were led by Taleah Dilworth's 18 points, never got closer than to within four points the rest of the way.
"The people that needed to step up, stepped up," Brophy said. "And we got the job done."
