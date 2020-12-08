Brophy, Coleman take charge late to help Westminster roll past Lutheran North

Coleman came up big down the stretch. She hit a short jumper to push the lead to 52-45 with 5 minutes and 2 seconds left in the final period. Coleman added two free throws less than three minutes later for a 54-47 cushion.

"I'm pretty confident in my shots, I've been working on them," Coleman said.

Martin says Coleman has the ability to be an NCAA Division I prospect over the next few years.

The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the second season in a row. They looked particularly sharp Tuesday despite a 14-day layoff after a tournament they were slated to play in in Chicago was canceled.

"Coming off our 20-plus win season (23), we want to make a statement that it wasn't a fluke last year," Martin said. "We are a program you need to be ready for every game."

North coach Chris Forrest is more than convinced.

"You want to play against teams like that, a team that has longer girls that can shoot," Forrest said. "A game like this prepares us well for what's coming up down the road."

Highmark, who was saddled with foul trouble all night long, and Brophy each hit 3-pointers at the outset of the third quarter for a 34-24 lead.