Brophy's shot sparks Westminster in victory against Nerinx Hall

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sophomore guard Reilly Brophy finds many ways to inspire her Westminster girls basketball teammates.

Last season when she sat out with a foot injury, Brophy was the Wildcats' top cheerleader from the bench. Fully recovered, she is finding ways to inspire in a more direct manner.

On Saturday, Brophy knocked down a key 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer to give the Wildcats a lead they didn't relinquish en route to a 50-36 victory against Nerinx Hall in the opening round of the 45th Visitation Christmas Tournament.

“I did love being able to be the supportive one and helping my teammates out and encouraging them last season,” Brophy said. “It gave me another role, but I am so happy to be back."

In its first season at the Visitation Tournament, Westminster (5-1) earned a tough post-Christmas test by winning the first-round game.

The Wildcats advanced to face Edwardsville (11-0, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) in a quarterfinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Edwardsville beat host Visitation 86-40 in another tournament opener.

Westminster coach Kat Martin said she's been thrilled by the inspiration provided by Brophy, both on the court and off.