Brophy's shot sparks Westminster in victory against Nerinx Hall

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sophomore guard Reilly Brophy finds many ways to inspire her Westminster girls basketball teammates.
Last season when she sat out with a foot injury, Brophy was the Wildcats' top cheerleader from the bench. Fully recovered, she is finding ways to inspire in a more direct manner.
On Saturday, Brophy knocked down a key 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer to give the Wildcats a lead they didn't relinquish en route to a 50-36 victory against Nerinx Hall in the opening round of the 45th Visitation Christmas Tournament.
“I did love being able to be the supportive one and helping my teammates out and encouraging them last season,” Brophy said. “It gave me another role, but I am so happy to be back."
In its first season at the Visitation Tournament, Westminster (5-1) earned a tough post-Christmas test by winning the first-round game.
The Wildcats advanced to face Edwardsville (11-0, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) in a quarterfinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Edwardsville beat host Visitation 86-40 in another tournament opener.
Westminster coach Kat Martin said she's been thrilled by the inspiration provided by Brophy, both on the court and off.
“She's a great leader, vocally, and her work ethic is great and she contributes so much on the floor,” Brophy said. “Her direction and her skill are both so important, so we definitely feed off of her.”
Fellow sophomore Brooke Highmark said she could feel the energy boost provided by Brophy's shot, which put the Wildcats ahead 18-15 at halftime.
Highmark took that positive energy and translated that to eight of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter as Westminster stretched its lead to 33-23 heading into the final quarter.
“She works really hard, and I know she can prove herself now that she's healthy because she is a really talented player,” Highmark said of Brophy. “I'm really glad she's doing well because she works extremely hard."
All but one Westminster player scored, including eight points from sophomore forward Carlie Vick.
Brophy and Macey Lottmann scored five points each.
“I love our versatility and our depth, we're able to put a lot of different people in a lot of different positions,” Martin said. “We just talked about everybody contributing in their role and that's what happened for us today. The great thing is that Brooke goes out there and hunts shots. She doesn't shy away. She hit some big ones today.”
Senior guard Lyndsey Heckel led Nerinx Hall (2-4) with 13 points.
Markers coach Jeff Gaona said his team has struggled to put together a complete game this season.
“We have usually played games where we have a tough half, that's been our deal,” Gaona said. “Usually, it's the first half and we're forced to battle back in the second half."
As far as facing Edwardsville goes, Martin said Westminster will be ready for the challenge.
“We're excited for the opportunity, they are a phenomenal team,” Martin said. "I just told the kids that it's an opportunity that we are very excited and very honored to have.”