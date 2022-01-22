Brown takes control to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis in Soulard Shootout finale

SOULARD — Lift For Life girls basketball coach Greg Brown couldn't wait to get into his car Saturday night after the Hawks' hard-fought 53-40 win over East St. Louis.

That's because he always receives a phone call from his point guard daughter Taylor when she's had a strong performance.

"If not, then I call her," Greg Brown said. "One way or another we talk on the way home from different cars."

Taylor certainly initiated the call this time.

The 5-foot-7 sparkplug poured in a game-high 24 points, including 14 in the final 5 minutes 58 seconds of the closing game of the Sixth Annual Soulard Shootout on South Broadway.

Taylor put the team on her back by leading the Hawks on a 15-2 run that turned a 33-32 deficit into a 47-35 lead.

The lightning-quick blitz took just more than three minutes.

"She can take control real fast," Lift For Life sophomore Chase Giddings said.

In the blink of an eye, a tight nail-biter turned into a runaway.

"We kind of slowed it down," Greg Brown said. "Then Taylor Brown went to work."

Indeed.

Dad will have nothing but praise for his daughter this time around.

"After (rough) games, he'll call me in my car and tell me what I did wrong," Taylor said.

That won't be necessary this time.

Taylor Brown drilled a 3-pointer just more than two minutes into the final period to put Lift for Life ahead to stay 35-33. She followed with a steal and layup 23 seconds later before Paige Fowler scored from close range for a 39-33 advantage. Taylor Brown stepped in with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Giddings closed out the outburst with a 3-pointer that put the hosts in control.

"The team was down, we had to pick things up," Taylor Brown said.

Life For Life (10-7) won for the seventh time in its last nine games. The defending Class 3 state champs are facing a rugged schedule with all of their losses to teams with winning records. Four of the setbacks came against teams outside the area.

"If we want to get better, and win this again, we've got face good teams and hold our own," Greg Brown said.

East St. Louis used the play of junior Shakara McCline to take a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter. McCline finished with a team-high 20 points.

"We definitely had butterfingers, we couldn't hold onto the ball," Flyers coach Shardae Butler said.

The teams traded leads nine times through the first three periods, with neither leading by more than seven points.

The Hawks simply pulled away down the stretch with a five-minute segment of near-perfect basketball.

"It was good to see," Taylor Brown said. "It's good that we can play like that when we need to."

Life For Life is looking to defend the first state basketball title in school history.

Brown and fellow senior Mackenzie Wilson return to add experience.

"I think we should be able to do it again," Taylor Brown said.

Added Giddings, "Games like this give us the confidence to do anything."

