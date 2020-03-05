Bruns triggers second-half rally to propel Kirkwood past rival Webster Groves

"We've been in big games before," Bruns said. "I think that helped. We knew how to react."

Webster Groves used the inside-outside game of junior guard Ja'mise Bailey to grab an 11-point lead in the first half. Bailey finished with a team-high nine points.

But the Pioneers regrouped at the break. The sometimes volatile Tritz remained under control in her halftime speech.

"I'm getting old — mellowing out," she said.

That calm demeanor worked.

Kirkwood scored the first nine points of the third period to tie the game 23-23. Bruns accounted for seven points during the salvo.

The Pioneers gave up just four field goals in the second half and threw a blanket over Bailey, who did not score over the final two quarters.

"We kind of lost our flow on offense," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. "We knew Kirkwood would make a run."

Bruns and Co. recorded their ninth successive win over their neighborhood rivals. The last Webster Groves victory in the series was a 56-48 triumph on Jan. 14, 2014.