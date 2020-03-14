Bryant sinks game-winning 3-pointer to give Incarnate Word dramatic quarterfinal win over Ladue

ST. CHARLES — Sophomore Jaiden Bryant stood quietly in the corner behind the 3-point line and waited patiently.
As the clock ticked down in a tie game, sophomore Saniah Tyler drove the left side of the lane and sent a pass her direction.
“I knew I had to make this shot if we were going to win and go to state,” Bryant said. “I was in the right spot at the right time and I just knocked it down.”
Bryant drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play to give Incarnate Word a hard-fought 57-54 victory over Ladue in a Class 4 quarterfinal on Saturday at St. Charles West High.
Incarnate Word (27-4), the three-time defending Class 4 state champion, advanced to the state semifinal round for the 11th successive season and is scheduled to face Carl Junction (27-0) at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
It took everything the Red Knights could muster to earn that trip.
Ladue (23-5) fought back from a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Trailing 49-40, senior Jordan Peete made three free throws and followed it with a straight-away triple to cut the deficit to three. Successive drives to the rim by senior Mia Collins put the Rams ahead 52-51 with 1 minute, 20 seconds to play.
Collins was effective in the post all game, scoring 16 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.
“We’re accustomed to weathering storms and not getting down on ourselves and tonight was another example of that,” Ladue coach Joi Lathion said.
But Bryant, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, carved out a spot in the corner of Terry Hollander Court that she will remember forever. Bryant drained a 3-pointer from the same spot from where she shot the eventual game-winner to give the Red Knights a 54-52 advantage.
Senior Katie Minkler, who led all scorers with 24 points, tied it for Ladue with a 14-foot baseline jumper with 44 seconds to play, leaving a difficult decision for Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes.
“When they tied it, I was just hoping we could go for one more shot, but it’s easier said than done to hold the ball for 40 seconds against a team that can pressure like that,” Rolfes said. “Saniah made a great read, they all collapsed on her and Jaiden hit a big shot.”
Ladue played with confidence from the opening tip. Playing in front of a crowd limited to 60 invited guests from each team, the Rams jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 10-5 before Incarnate Word senior Kate Rolfes found her stroke.
Rolfes, one of only two seniors on the Red Knights’ roster, hit her first four shots from behind the arc, spurring a 13-0 run as Incarnate Word raced out a 24-16 lead.
“I went into the game knowing this could be my last, so I am going to do whatever it takes to make us go to state,” Kate Rolfes said. “Saniah (Tyler) did a great job of driving and kicking so I could hit my shots. That’s a big part of our game.”
But Ladue had its own 3-point expert. Katie Minkler drained five triples in the first half, scored 17 points and guided the Rams on a 17-6 run to close the half for a 33-30 lead at halftime.
Before Bryant became the buzzer-beating hero, she played a major role defensively as the primary defender of Minkler in the second half. Bryant fought through screens and held the Ladue senior without a shot attempt for over seven minutes of the third quarter as the other Rams went 1-for-8 from the field.
“(Minkler) was on fire so we had to make an adjustment,” Bryant said. “I just stayed with her so she wouldn’t shoot anymore.”
In the final minute of the third quarter, Rolfes and Minkler exchanged threes, their fifth and sixth respectively, and Incarnate Word entered the final quarter leading 45-40, setting up the dramatic finish.
Ladue, which made its first quarterfinal appearance since 1982, received all 54 points from the trio of seniors Minkler, Collins and Peete.
Despite having a nucleus of freshmen and sophomores, Incarnate Word moved to 7-2 in games decided by six points or fewer. Bryant led the way with 18 points, Rolfes had 15 and freshman Natalie Potts chipped in 12.
“When we work together, we feel like we can get anything done. We have come a long way,” Bryant said.