Bryant's early shot sparks Incarnate Word past St. Joseph's and into Class 6 state final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jaiden Bryant stared Thursday at the large logo in the middle of the court at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

Then the Incarnate Word Academy senior smiled minutes before facing St. Joseph's in a Class 6 girls basketball state semifinal.

"I thought to myself, 'This my court,' " Bryant said.

It took her eight seconds to accentuate that point.

Bryant's 3-pointer kick-started the Red Knights to a 71-23 win over the Angels.

Incarnate Word (28-0), which won its 67th successive game, advanced to face Kickapoo (28-3) for the Class 6 state championship at 2 p.m. Friday. Kickapoo has won 14 in a row.

The Red Knights will be looking for their 12th overall crown and fifth in a row. They have captured the state title seven times over the last eight seasons the event has been played.

Bryant helped IWA to an 18-0 lead after just five minutes. Her early triple from the right wing set the tone.

"She was open and she didn't realize it, so I had to tell her to shoot it," Incarnate Word senior guard Saniah Tyler said. "It was kind of good that she listened to me."

The 5-foot-10 Bryant was happy to hit the first, and likely most important, basket of the game.

"I feel like I really started the energy for the team," Bryant said. "We all got up and started cheering. An energy booster."

Bryant serves as a glue player for an ultra-talented squad. She averages just 4.9 points per contest.

"She's just kind of that silent leader that can do a lot for us," Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes said. "Starting the game with a (3-pointer), that's just huge. It gives everybody a ton of confidence."

Bryant will continue her college career at Missouri State University and expects to spend the next few years running up and down the maroon and white court with the giant bear in the middle.

She chose Missouri State over Butler and a host of other Missouri Valley Conference schools.

"I feel like I'm at home already," Bryant said. "I'm ready to be a Lady Bear."

Bryant finished with seven points and tied for the team lead with four rebounds.

Her early energy allowed the Red Knights to put the contest away in the opening half with 18-0 and 36-3 blitzes.

"I like our kids' energy to start the game," Rolfes said. "We got some points off turnovers and kind of went from there."

Added Tyler, "We've been working all season to come here and play for (a state championship). We gave it all we got. I feel like it's going to translate over for (Friday's) championship."

Olivia Hahn followed Bryant's triple with a basket and Brooke Coffey canned a long-range jumper for an 8-0 lead. Natalie Potts added consecutive baskets and the Red Knights were off and running.

Incarnate Word beat St. Joseph's 75-25 in a Metro Women's Athletics Association meeting Jan. 28 and has won 18 consecutive games in the series, so the one-sided result was not a surprise.

"We were kind of hoping they'd get an NCAA invitation," St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny quipped.

The Red Knights dominated in their usual impressive fashion. They forced a whopping 33 turnovers and hit 57 percent from the field including a 10-for-22 performance from 3-point land.

IWA had nine different players score in the first quarter, 11 in the first half and 12 for the game.

Tyler, who is headed to the University of Kentucky, paced a balanced attack with 11 points. Potts, Hahn and Kaylynn James added nine points each. Coffey chipped in with eight. Peyton Hill helped the bench brigade with seven points.

"It was good just to see everyone succeed," said senior Morgan Ramthun, who chipped in with five steals.

The Red Knights have won 59 of their games during the two-year winning streak by double digits.

"Like every game, we're trying to hold ourselves to a certain standard, regardless of the score," Rolfes said. "There are certain things we want to establish in every game."

Rolfes removed all of his starters midway through the third period. No regular played more than 15 minutes.

St. Joseph's (20-10) reached the final four after being seeded fourth in a tough district.

Zoe Stewart led the Angels with nine points. Kiley Duchardt added seven points and a game-high five rebounds.

The Angels face Blue Springs South (25-5) in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Friday at Hammons Arena.

