Bryant's pink shoes help Summit break skid with win over Oakville

Vincent then answered an Oakville basket with a dagger-like 3-pointer to put her team in front to stay, 38-35 with 87 ticks on the clock.

"We did a good job moving the ball around the floor," Vincent said. "That got me wide open."

The Falcons have struggled at times this season. They lost four key players from last year's 26-4 squad that reached the elite eight for the first time in school history.

Bryant is the lone holdover starter and she takes her leadership role seriously - all the way down to her foot ware.

"Different colors - that's just her thing," Vincent said.

Summit coach Dustin Hays isn't sure about Bryant's choice of hues.

"But it's always something colorful," he said.

Summit managed to make several key plays in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers (4-4), who rallied from a six-point early fourth quarter deficit behind sophomore Kylie Anderson.

Anderson, who led her team with 12 points, canned back-to-back 3-pointers in a 77-second span early in the final period to pull her team even for the first time since early in the opening period.