Bryant's pink shoes help Summit break skid with win over Oakville

FENTON — Raina Bryant felt it was time for a desperate measure.
The Summit High senior guard needed to do something to change the Falcons luck after back-to-back double-digit losses.
So she brought out the pink shoes.
Bryant wore her trademark orange sneakers during the first nine games of the season and really didn't want to give them up.
But a change was necessary.
"We hadn't been winning, it was time for something different," Bryant said.
The ploy worked.
Bryant's pink shoes, and a clutch late-game shot by junior guard Avery Vincent, did the trick as Summit outlasted Oakville 39-37 on Monday in a nail-biter in Fenton.
The Falcons (6-4) snapped the short skid that featured losses to Clayton and Notre Dame.
And Bryant swears it was the shoes that made all the difference.
"I wore them last year near the end of the season," she said of the Falcons run to the state quarterfinal round. "Time to get that winning feeling back."
The 5-foot-5 Bryant pumped in 14 points including a key basket on a gutsy drive down the lane that put her team in front 35-33 with 2 minutes and 3 seconds left in the final period.
Vincent then answered an Oakville basket with a dagger-like 3-pointer to put her team in front to stay, 38-35 with 87 ticks on the clock.
"We did a good job moving the ball around the floor," Vincent said. "That got me wide open."
The Falcons have struggled at times this season. They lost four key players from last year's 26-4 squad that reached the elite eight for the first time in school history.
Bryant is the lone holdover starter and she takes her leadership role seriously - all the way down to her foot ware.
"Different colors - that's just her thing," Vincent said.
Summit coach Dustin Hays isn't sure about Bryant's choice of hues.
"But it's always something colorful," he said.
Summit managed to make several key plays in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers (4-4), who rallied from a six-point early fourth quarter deficit behind sophomore Kylie Anderson.
Anderson, who led her team with 12 points, canned back-to-back 3-pointers in a 77-second span early in the final period to pull her team even for the first time since early in the opening period.
The teams traded baskets down the stretch before Vincent gave Summit the lead for good with the triple from just outside the key.
Oakville, trailing 38-35, came up empty on back-to-back possessions with Summit sophomore Gracie Glenn grabbing the rebound both times.
Glenn hit one of two foul shots with 16 seconds left to push the lead to 39-35. Faith Kohm answered for the Tigers, who got the rebound on an ensuing Summit miss from the foul line. But the Tigers were unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds.
"We made the fundamental plays defensively, got a couple stops when we had to," Hays said. "For a young team to bounce back from a couple losses last week, this is a good sign."
Summit held Oakville without a field goal over the final 3:09.
"Our defense is our offense," Bryant said.
Oakville won three of its first four games and was coming off an impressive 53-30 win over rival Mehlville.
But the Tigers never got untracked against Summit. They missed 12 of 20 free throws.
"If we'd have made our free throws and our layups it would have been a comfortable (win) for us," Oakville coach Laura Bishop said.
