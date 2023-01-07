Buscher comes up big to help Lutheran South claim tournament crown with OT win over Union

AFFTON — Ellie Buscher can't recall the words that she mumbled to herself.

The Lutheran South junior was in total disbelief after her team had wasted a 26-point lead against Union on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into overtime, Buscher stood in the huddle and uttered a few syllables.

"I can't remember exactly, but I was thinking in my mind that it's time to get going again," Buscher said. "We're not going to lose this game."

The Lancers didn't — thanks in part to Buscher.

The 5-foot-11 forward scored 25 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked eight shots to help Lutheran South to a 69-64 win in the championship game of the Lutheran South Tournament.

The monster stat-sheet stuffing performance helped hold off a ferocious rally by Union, which battled back from a disastrous start to take a two-point lead down the stretch.

But Buscher and her teammates re-rallied with a strong performance in the extra session.

"We pick each other up in our weakest moments," said Lutheran South junior Savannah Butterfield, who had 18 points and was chosen as the MVP of the weeklong, seven-team affair. "That's the biggest attribute of our team."

The Lancers (8-2) displayed some courage and fortitude in winning their seventh successive game.

The triumph also served as career win No. 200 for veteran coach Ben Ealick, who in his 13th season guiding the team.

But the landmark triumph almost didn't happen.

Union (8-3) turned in a massive comeback after struggling early in the contest.

Lutheran South led 38-12 with 1 minute and 7 seconds left in the second quarter. It also held a 43-23 advantage with 4:01 remaining in the third period.

"Most teams would have quit," first-year Union coach Brian Karvinen said. "They fought their hearts out and you never want to lose. But I am so proud of them."

Union sophomore Sophia Helling, who finished with 16 points, capped off an eye-popping 28-6 outburst by hitting a short jumper for a 51-49 lead with 4:09 left in regulation.

The Lancers then reeled off seven successive points to go back in front by five.

But Union would not go away.

Fallyn Blankenship drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put her team in front 58-57 before Butterfield hit one of two foul shots with 19 seconds left to send the game into a four-minute overtime.

Buscher took over in the extra session with eight points in a three-minute span for a 67-60 lead. Butterfield quelled the final Union comeback by converting on a driving layup with 2 seconds left.

"We started to master our own energy and got the lead back," said Lutheran South freshman Sydney Pfister, who hit three throws and added two steals in the final 2:45 of regulation.

The Lancers went to Buscher time and time again down the stretch when points were needed.

"This was surreal," said Lutheran South junior Chloe Eggerding, who had 12 points and eight rebounds. "It just shows the heart that we have."

Lutheran South used its size to roll out to an early lead. Eggerding scored eight of her team's first 12 points on the way to an early nine-point cushion.

The Lancers also used their size advantage to block 12 shots.

Union, which has no seniors on its roster, struggled at the foul line, missing five of eight shots over the final 5:33 of the fourth quarter.

It also had two regulars foul out down the stretch.

"You come back from 26 and you still have a chance to win, I'll take that anytime," Karvinen said.

Lutheran South is on a roll after losing two of its first three games. A 53-45 triumph over small school toughie Southern Boone at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 16 was the most impressive win during the run.

Until Saturday.

"Any game is hard to win, but this gives us momentum heading into our conference (Metro League) schedule," Ealick said. "We're going in the right direction."

Lutheran South Tournament, championship: Lutheran South 69, Union 64 (OT)