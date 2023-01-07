Buscher comes up big to help Lutheran South claim tournament crown with OT win over Union

Lutheran South's Ellie Buscher (23) looks to move the ball defended by Union's Ava Sykes (11) during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Lucy Koenigsfeld (12) puts up a shot defended by Lutheran South's Ellie Buscher (23) and Savannah Butterfield (13)during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sydney Pfister (0) moves the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sophia Horrell (5) passes the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Isabelle Gilbert (30) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Lutheran South, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Ava Sykes (11) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Lutheran South, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Kelsey Brake (2) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Lutheran South, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Sophia Helling (23) puts up a shot defended by Lutheran South's Sophia Horrell (5)during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Sophia Helling (23) puts up a shot defended by Lutheran South's Sophia Horrell (5)during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Union's Kelsey Brake (2) drives the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Lutheran South, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sophia Horrell (5) moves the ball defended by Union's Isabelle Gilbert (30) during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Chloe Eggerding (4) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Ellie Buscher (23) looks to move the ball defended by Union's Lucy Koenigsfeld (12)during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Savannah Butterfield (13) puts up a shot defended by Union's Ava Eagan (5) and Mya Minor (3) during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sydney Pfister (0) drives the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Ellie Buscher (23) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Chloe Eggerding (4) puts up a shot defended by Union's Sophia Helling (23) during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Ellie Buscher (23) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Chloe Eggerding (4) puts up a shot during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sydney Pfister (0) moves the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's Sydney Pfister (0) inbounds the ball during the Lutheran South Tournament Championship against Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South's gymnasium before the Lutheran South Tournament Championship between Lutheran South and Union, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Lutheran High School South in Affton, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
But Buscher and her teammates re-rallied with a strong performance in the extra session.
"We pick each other up in our weakest moments," said Lutheran South junior Savannah Butterfield, who had 18 points and was chosen as the MVP of the weeklong, seven-team affair. "That's the biggest attribute of our team."
The Lancers (8-2) displayed some courage and fortitude in winning their seventh successive game.
The triumph also served as career win No. 200 for veteran coach Ben Ealick, who in his 13th season guiding the team.
But the landmark triumph almost didn't happen.
Union (8-3) turned in a massive comeback after struggling early in the contest.
Lutheran South led 38-12 with 1 minute and 7 seconds left in the second quarter. It also held a 43-23 advantage with 4:01 remaining in the third period.
"Most teams would have quit," first-year Union coach Brian Karvinen said. "They fought their hearts out and you never want to lose. But I am so proud of them."
Union sophomore Sophia Helling, who finished with 16 points, capped off an eye-popping 28-6 outburst by hitting a short jumper for a 51-49 lead with 4:09 left in regulation.
The Lancers then reeled off seven successive points to go back in front by five.
But Union would not go away.
Fallyn Blankenship drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put her team in front 58-57 before Butterfield hit one of two foul shots with 19 seconds left to send the game into a four-minute overtime.
Buscher took over in the extra session with eight points in a three-minute span for a 67-60 lead. Butterfield quelled the final Union comeback by converting on a driving layup with 2 seconds left.
"We started to master our own energy and got the lead back," said Lutheran South freshman Sydney Pfister, who hit three throws and added two steals in the final 2:45 of regulation.
The Lancers went to Buscher time and time again down the stretch when points were needed.
"This was surreal," said Lutheran South junior Chloe Eggerding, who had 12 points and eight rebounds. "It just shows the heart that we have."
Lutheran South used its size to roll out to an early lead. Eggerding scored eight of her team's first 12 points on the way to an early nine-point cushion.
The Lancers also used their size advantage to block 12 shots.
Union, which has no seniors on its roster, struggled at the foul line, missing five of eight shots over the final 5:33 of the fourth quarter.
It also had two regulars foul out down the stretch.
"You come back from 26 and you still have a chance to win, I'll take that anytime," Karvinen said.
Lutheran South is on a roll after losing two of its first three games. A 53-45 triumph over small school toughie Southern Boone at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 16 was the most impressive win during the run.
Until Saturday.
"Any game is hard to win, but this gives us momentum heading into our conference (Metro League) schedule," Ealick said. "We're going in the right direction."
Lutheran South Tournament, championship: Lutheran South 69, Union 64 (OT)
Highland remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Conference with the hair-raising victory.
