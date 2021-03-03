Buscher has breakout performance as Lutheran South tops Notre Dame for first district title since 2017

AFFTON — Lutheran South freshman Ellie Buscher battles her nerves before every game.
Buscher didn't display any stage fright Wednesday in the Class 4 District 3 girls basketball championship as Lutheran South beat Notre Dame 52-37 to win its first district crown since 2017.
Playing the district title game is old hat for the Lancers (17-9), who have played for the championship in six of the last seven years.
The 5-foot-11 Buscher scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down personal-best 15 rebounds. She also recorded two steals. Like a Swiss Army knife, she is multifaceted. Buscher also set screens, handled the ball, made some passes and canned free throws like a seasoned veteran.
Nerves. What nerves?
"We always try to calm her down," said senior point guard Macy Schelp, the Class 3 state cross country champion in November. "She gets nervous before the games and I just tell her to take a breath and do her thing. There's no one who can stop her when she does that. She kills the game."
Lutheran South advanced to the sectional round and will play the winner of Thursday's district final between Vashon-Metro game at 6 p.m. March 10 at a venue to be determined.
Buscher surprised even herself with her performance.
"I never imagined scoring 24 points in a game," Buscher said. "I just shot when I got the ball and was open. I really like rebounding. That's a big part of my game."
Buscher scored all nine of the Lancers' points in the first quarter to give Lutheran South a 9-6 advantage.
She entered the game averaging 7.6 points this season.
"At this time of the year, somebody usually steps up and we had a freshman step up big for us," Lutheran South coach Benjamin Ealick said. "Ellie is more than capable. She's started and played in every game for us. She just put it all together in this game. We've been saying when she puts it all together, she's going to be dangerous. She sure did it at the right time for us."
Schelp, who was averaging 8 points a game, topped that by scoring 12 points. Senior Emma Pawlitz, the team's leading scorer who recently passed 1,500 for her career, pumped in 13 points. Both Schelp and Pawlitz each had four assists.
The Lancers erupted in the second quarter, scoring 23 points while holding the Rebels to just six points. Lutheran South scored the first 13 points in the quarter to lead 22-6. At halftime it was 32-12 and the game was all but over.
Notre Dame (9-12) had 14 turnovers in the first half and made only 5 of 21 shots from the floor.
"We weren't the better team (Wednesday)," Rebels coach Patti Perkins said. "They really executed over there. They hit shots. We didn't get many good looks in the first half. We had too many turnovers. We wanted to make it hard for Pawlitz to get her shots off out there. But their freshman post Buscher, we didn't have an answer for her. They have good players. We picked our poison in trying to stop Pawlitz but their other players stepped up."
Sophomore Lillie Weber was the only Rebels player in double digits with 18 points.
Buscher dazzled everyone on the first play of the third quarter. She stole the ball just inside the half court line and turned and dashed to the basket and hit a layup.
"She really is a complete player," Ealick said. "She can handle the ball in transition. She can came out and play on the wings. She can knock down the 3. This year, we really hasn't asked her to do a whole lot but she is progressing and her game is progressing."
Lutheran South never looked back.
The Lancers led 44-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"It's very exciting being district champs," Buscher said.
Her two senior teammates agreed.
"We've been working really hard for this for a long time," Pawlitz said.
Ealick said he's been with Schelp and Pawlitz since kindergarten.
"They were first graders in my first camp when I got hired at South," Ealick said. "I'm just so happy and proud of them. I've been around them since they were little and they've grown up with me. They did everything you'd want from senior guards in postseason play."