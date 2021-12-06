Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs

“We was down and we didn't expect that,” Bush said. “We've got to come into the game with the mindset of winning all the time. But I'm glad we picked up and got better and did what we had to do.”

The game was tied at 8-8 before consecutive 3-pointers by Monet Witherspoon and Sydney Starks fueled a 10-0 run that gave Burroughs an 18-8 lead after the first eight minutes.

Starks (16 points) and Witherspoon (10) were joined by Allie Turner (13) in double figure-scoring for the Bombers (1-2), who are ranked sixth among small schools.

A 14-4 surge to start the second quarter got Whitfield back on even terms before Burroughs regained a 26-24 lead at halftime.

“They were out-hustling us. They were beating us down the floor. We were letting them get behind the defense,” Slater said. “We hadn't played our best basketball, so to be in it and be that close, we just had to keep grinding.”

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Nelson and Bush canned back-to-back treys to give the Warriors a 40-34 lead before the Bombers scored the final four points of the third quarter to make it a two-point game.