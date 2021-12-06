Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs

CREVE COEUR — Whitfield sophomore guard JaNyla Bush couldn't help but take a friendly jab at Warriors girls basketball coach Mike Slater.
“I've never seen (Slater) smile like that except the state championship,” Bush said. “So, it was good.”
Slater was so happy because, moments earlier, Bush banked in a 25-foot shot at the buzzer to give Whitfield an improbable 55-54 win over John Burroughs in an early-season, nonconference thriller at Whitfield's Cady Athletic Center.
“She is a great one to have the ball in her hands because she doesn't get too high, she doesn't get too low and both of us are kind of the same in that regard,” Slater said. “I was happy for her and the team when that shot went in. We're gonna have wins and losses, but to have a shot like that at home, when we can finally have some fans back in here, that was a great moment. She'll remember that forever.”
Defending Class 5 champion Whitfield (3-1), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, got a game-high 18 points from Brooklyn Rhodes, 17 points from Bush and 10 points from Tkiyah Nelson in winning its third successive game after dropping its season opener.
The Warriors did it in come-from-behind fashion, trailing the Bombers by 10 points at the end of the first quarter.
“We was down and we didn't expect that,” Bush said. “We've got to come into the game with the mindset of winning all the time. But I'm glad we picked up and got better and did what we had to do.”
The game was tied at 8-8 before consecutive 3-pointers by Monet Witherspoon and Sydney Starks fueled a 10-0 run that gave Burroughs an 18-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Starks (16 points) and Witherspoon (10) were joined by Allie Turner (13) in double figure-scoring for the Bombers (1-2), who are ranked sixth among small schools.
A 14-4 surge to start the second quarter got Whitfield back on even terms before Burroughs regained a 26-24 lead at halftime.
“They were out-hustling us. They were beating us down the floor. We were letting them get behind the defense,” Slater said. “We hadn't played our best basketball, so to be in it and be that close, we just had to keep grinding.”
The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Nelson and Bush canned back-to-back treys to give the Warriors a 40-34 lead before the Bombers scored the final four points of the third quarter to make it a two-point game.
The lead changed hands four times in the first 4 minutes, 42 seconds of the fourth quarter until Whitfield used a five-point surge to go up 52-48. Burroughs likewise had a five-point run and retook a 53-52 lead on a pair of Celia Thayer free throws with just 11 seconds left to play.
The Warriors then turned the ball over in the backcourt and had to foul Turner with two seconds left. She knocked down one of two before Slater called a timeout.
“I felt like we were in position to at least get a shot,” Slater said. “I don't want to make it seem like I'm John Thompson or a genius, but we did draw it up. We try to prepare and we go through stretches in practice where we pretend that it's game-like and we call a timeout, I draw something up on the board and they have to go execute it.”
Turner got a hand on the inbound pass near midcourt, but the ball bounced ahead where Bush picked it up and banked in the first buzzer-beater she could ever recall.
“It was big,” she said. “I didn't even know I made it. That was a crazy experience.”