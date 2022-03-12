Bush displays glitter and flash in helping Whitfield return to state tournament

Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush brings the ball downcourt as Warrenton players defend. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson leaps and shoots as Warrenton players Zoe Klaus (left) and Isabel Benke defend. converge on her. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton forward Zoe Klaus (right) and Whitfield forward Brooklyn Rhodes get tangled up after they both grabbed for a rebound. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson grabs a loose ball on her way downcourt. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson (right) eyes the basket while she moves in as Warrenton guard Kaylin Haas defends. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush takes aim. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson (right) moves around Warrenton guard Kaylin Haas. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield forward Brooklyn Rhodes (right) hands the ball off as she and Warrenton players Kaelyn Meyer (left) and Dana Pruitt pace her. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush (right) leans back as she puts up a shot while Warrenton guard Dana Pruitt defends. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield forward Brooklyn Rhodes (right) looks to pass around Warrenton center Kaelyn Meyer. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson (center) drives to the basket between several Whitfield players including Zoe Klaus (4) and Isabel Benke (10). Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson leaps and shoots as several Warrenton players converge on her. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Treazure Jackson (left) grabs for the ball as Warrenton guard Garniesha Love (center) passes to teammate Audrey Payne. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush eyes the basket. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Tkiyah Nelson (center) and teammate Britney Rhodes (left) grab for a rebound. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Amali McBride takes a free throw. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush moves the ball through a trio of Warrenton players before passing. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush hugs Whitfield head coach Michael Slater after Whitfield beat Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard JaNyla Bush (center in back) watches her free throw hit the basket as teammate Tkiyah Nelson (23) and Warrenton players Garniesha Love (left) and Zoe Klaus (right) move in. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield forward Britney Rhodes (center) shoots. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield forward Britney Rhodes (right) and Warrenton guard Isabel Benke leap for a rebound. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Tkiyah Nelson (right) goes in for a layup as Warrenton guard Isabel Benke defends. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Whitfield guard Amali McBride scoops up a loose ball. Whitfield played Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at St. Louis Community College - Meramec in Kirkwood, MO on Saturday March 12, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Bush displayed plenty of flair and panache while eluding defenders in the second half against Warrenton (17-10).
"It's so cool to watch her do that," said Whitfield junior Brooklyn Rhodes, who poured in a game high 17 points. "For her to be able to handle the ball like that, it's a key part of our team."
Bush, who had 11 points, fashioned a nifty cross-over move that sent the crowd into a frenzy midway through the fourth quarter. She dribbled the ball between the legs of the defender before taking off and leaving the opponent sprawled out on the court. Bush then delivered a nifty pass to Tkiyah Nelson, who converted from close range.
The eye-popping move even drew applause from Whitfield coach Mike Slater, who appreciated the show.
"It doesn't bother me," said the no-nonsense Slater. "Guys can dunk. They can throw alley-oops. They do all this stuff and play above the rim. So there is a part of me that feels like girls need to do something to excite the crowd too. She's got a tremendous handle on that basketball and as you can tell, she knows what to do with it."
Bush's showmanship capped off a strong second half for Whitfield, which blew the game open with an 8-2 spurt at the outset of the third quarter.
Brooklyn Rhodes and her sophomore sister Britney each scored to push a seven-point halftime lead to 24-13. Bush added a driving layup and Treazure Jackson chipped in with a 3-pointer for a 31-17 cushion. Less than a minute later, Brooklyn Rhodes scored off a pin-point pass from Jackson to round out the blitz.
"The first half could have been better," Brooklyn Rhodes said. "The second half was pretty good."
Whitfield, which has won 15 games in a row, connected on its first six shots of the night for a 14-4 lead.
But Warrenton battled back to within three points before Bush closed the half with long-range bomb for a 20-13 cushion.
"We knew we were overmatched and we didn't execute the way I would have liked," Warrenton coach Greg Williams said. "Their skill level was a problem. But our girls are farm girls, they'll fight hard."
Whitfield has spent the entire year gearing up towards defending its first-ever title. Now, that it has reached the state tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons, Bush and her teammates can breathe a sigh of relief.
"All year, we just struck together and acted like a family," said Bush, who averaged 8.4 points on last year's championship team. "That's just what we do."
Class 5 girls basketball state quarterfinal: Whitfield 44, Warrenton 27
