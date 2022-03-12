Bush displays glitter and flash in helping Whitfield return to state tournament

KIRKWOOD — JaNyla Bush lives to create excitement.

The Whitfield sophomore guard likes nothing more than to bring a crowd to its feet.

The 5-foot-5 inch dynamo was at her highlight-reel best Saturday night.

Bush thrilled a near-capacity crowd with a trio of ankle-breaking dribbling exhibitions during a 44-27 win over Warrenton in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at Meramec Community College.

"I want to give people something for their seven dollars," she said of the admission price to the contest.

Bush did just that.

And in the process, she sent the defending Class 5 state champions back to the final four.

Whitfield (23-3) moves on to face Webster Groves (24-5) in a power-packed semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

West Plains (25-4) faces off with Smithville (21-8) in the other semifinal at noon. The winners meet for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bush displayed plenty of flair and panache while eluding defenders in the second half against Warrenton (17-10).

"It's so cool to watch her do that," said Whitfield junior Brooklyn Rhodes, who poured in a game high 17 points. "For her to be able to handle the ball like that, it's a key part of our team."

Bush, who had 11 points, fashioned a nifty cross-over move that sent the crowd into a frenzy midway through the fourth quarter. She dribbled the ball between the legs of the defender before taking off and leaving the opponent sprawled out on the court. Bush then delivered a nifty pass to Tkiyah Nelson, who converted from close range.

The eye-popping move even drew applause from Whitfield coach Mike Slater, who appreciated the show.

"It doesn't bother me," said the no-nonsense Slater. "Guys can dunk. They can throw alley-oops. They do all this stuff and play above the rim. So there is a part of me that feels like girls need to do something to excite the crowd too. She's got a tremendous handle on that basketball and as you can tell, she knows what to do with it."

Bush's showmanship capped off a strong second half for Whitfield, which blew the game open with an 8-2 spurt at the outset of the third quarter.

Brooklyn Rhodes and her sophomore sister Britney each scored to push a seven-point halftime lead to 24-13. Bush added a driving layup and Treazure Jackson chipped in with a 3-pointer for a 31-17 cushion. Less than a minute later, Brooklyn Rhodes scored off a pin-point pass from Jackson to round out the blitz.

"The first half could have been better," Brooklyn Rhodes said. "The second half was pretty good."

Whitfield, which has won 15 games in a row, connected on its first six shots of the night for a 14-4 lead.

But Warrenton battled back to within three points before Bush closed the half with long-range bomb for a 20-13 cushion.

"We knew we were overmatched and we didn't execute the way I would have liked," Warrenton coach Greg Williams said. "Their skill level was a problem. But our girls are farm girls, they'll fight hard."

Whitfield has spent the entire year gearing up towards defending its first-ever title. Now, that it has reached the state tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons, Bush and her teammates can breathe a sigh of relief.

"All year, we just struck together and acted like a family," said Bush, who averaged 8.4 points on last year's championship team. "That's just what we do."

