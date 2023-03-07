TOWN AND COUNTRY — Vashon junior Janyla Bush was hoping as the ball left her hand.

Bush, a 5-foot-6 sharpshooting Missouri State recruit, has hit enough 3-pointers in her career, but this one was different. As soon as the ball went through the hoop, Bush joined the 1,000-career points club.

“I was just missing, so I was just hoping that one went in,” Bush said.

More importantly for Bush, her Wolverines took care of business with a 48-19 win over MICDS in a Class 4 girls basketball sectional at Maryville University on Tuesday night.

Vashon (24-5), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small schools rankings, will play in the quarterfinal round at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University against Moberly (21-7).

Bush became the fourth Vashon player to hit the 1,000-points mark, joining Briana Hoffmann-Collins, Raychel Jones and Chantrel Clayton.

“She’s an elite guard and probably the best guard in the state,” Vashon coach John Albert said.

Jones scored 19 points, Clayton added 16 and Bush finished with nine for Vashon.

Binta Fall scored 12 for MICDS (14-14), and she also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“We knew we were facing a team that was really ready to go, they have a ton of talent over there, they're playing well together,” MICDS coach Scott Small said. “I've been proud of our kids all year, but we've been kind of band-aiding some things together, fighting through injuries, so I'm proud of our kids for competing, but we knew is going to be an uphill battle.”

Vashon’s defense forced turnovers on MICDS’s first three possessions and Jones scored six quick points to stake the Wolverines to an 8-2 lead.

“We just have to play our game,” Jones said. “Play fast, get into a rhythm, and just do what we do.”

Fall answered with six points, including a 3-pointer, to give MICDS a one-point lead, but Vashon scored the final seven points of the first quarter powered by a Jones steal and a Clayton 3-ball to take a 15-9 lead.

Bush hit her scoring milestone in style, swishing a 3-pointer just 34 seconds into the second quarter.

Not to be outdone, Fall drained a jumper midway through the frame to notch her 1,000th career point.

“She needed nine coming in, but the thing I appreciated the most about it was there was no thought about it last couple of days,” Small said. “It was, ‘OK, how do we prep for this game? How do we get ready?’ ”

Vashon’s defense forced four more turnovers and held the Rams to just five points in the second quarter. Jones, who accounted for half of the Wolverines’ scoring in the first half, had a layup and Bush followed with a putback to give Vashon a 28-14 lead at halftime.

“I was definitely happy with our aggressiveness,” Albert said. “I just told them that we had to control it. We had to be a controlled chaos type of deal and we had to stay out of foul trouble. I think that was a real key for us to speed the tempo up, make them play faster than what they wanted to play.”

Vashon delivered the knockout blow in the third quarter.

MICDS missed its first eight shots and was held to just three points in the quarter, meanwhile Clayton had the hot hand with a trio of treys as Vashon pushed its lead to 44-17.

“It was a confidence thing,” Clayton said.