Cape Notre Dame (24-4) vs. Summit (26-3)

Breakdown: Cape Notre Dame has six semifinal appearances, winning the Class 2A title in 2002 while finishing second five times. Its last semifinal appearance was in 2010 in Class 4. … Summit is in the state quarterfinals for the first time after beating Gateway STEM 51-42 on Tuesday for its first sectional victory. The Falcons have won two consecutive district titles, the first two in program history. … 6-foot sophomore forward Lexi Rubel leads Notre Dame in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game. … Jasmine Manuel, a 6-4 senior post who has signed with Tuskegee, leads Summit in scoring with 17.2 points per game. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.