Cape Notre Dame (24-4) vs. Summit (26-3)
Cape Notre Dame (24-4) vs. Summit (26-3)

Summit vs. Westminster girls basketball

Summit's Raina Bryant calls a play during the Class 4 District 4 final girls basketball game against Westminster on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Westminster Christian Academy High School in Town and Country, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When, where: 1 p.m., St. Vincent High, Perryville.

Breakdown: Cape Notre Dame has six semifinal appearances, winning the Class 2A title in 2002 while finishing second five times. Its last semifinal appearance was in 2010 in Class 4. … Summit is in the state quarterfinals for the first time after beating Gateway STEM 51-42 on Tuesday for its first sectional victory. The Falcons have won two consecutive district titles, the first two in program history. … 6-foot sophomore forward Lexi Rubel leads Notre Dame in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game. … Jasmine Manuel, a 6-4 senior post who has signed with Tuskegee, leads Summit in scoring with 17.2 points per game. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.

Up next: Winner is scheduled to advance to play Grain Valley (20-7) or Lincoln College Prep (17-9) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in a Class 4 state semifinal.

